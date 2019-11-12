Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom’s acquisition plan points to Cell C Deal may enable landline operator to break stranglehold of mobile giants MTN and Vodacom BL PREMIUM

Telkom, a long-term suitor of Cell C, said on Tuesday it is in talks on an acquisition, sparking speculation that it is seeking to buy the debt-laden rival as part of its plan to break the stranglehold of mobile giants MTN and Vodacom.

Sipho Maseko, CEO of the landline operator in which the state holds a 40% stake, declined to expand on the company’s target, citing confidentiality clauses.