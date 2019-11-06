MOBILE NETWORK
Telkom’s value tumbles R2bn on earnings warning
06 November 2019 - 00:07
Telkom lost more than R2bn of its value on Tuesday after the telecoms group issued a profit warning flagging a drop in halfyear profit, weighed down by costs related to its investment in its fledgling mobile network.
Under CEO Sipho Maseko, Telkom, which runs SA’s biggest fixed-line telecom network, is in the middle of transforming itself into a modern telecommunications provider with heavy investments in its mobile phone unit and capitalising on its extensive fibre infrastructure to sell internet services.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.