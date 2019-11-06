Companies / Telecoms & Technology MOBILE NETWORK Telkom’s value tumbles R2bn on earnings warning BL PREMIUM

Telkom lost more than R2bn of its value on Tuesday after the telecoms group issued a profit warning flagging a drop in halfyear profit, weighed down by costs related to its investment in its fledgling mobile network.

Under CEO Sipho Maseko, Telkom, which runs SA’s biggest fixed-line telecom network, is in the middle of transforming itself into a modern telecommunications provider with heavy investments in its mobile phone unit and capitalising on its extensive fibre infrastructure to sell internet services.