Telkom to review dividend policy as it switches focus to mobile phones

SA’s biggest fixed-line operator Telkom says it may review its dividend payout policy as it ramps up spending on its fledgling mobile phone network.

Telkom is focusing heavily on a strategy to take on bigger established rivals MTN Group, Vodacom and Cell C, with this paying off in its six months to end-September when its mobile subscriber base surged 75% to 11.5-million.

The group spent more than half of its R4.23bn in capital expenditure during the period on its mobile operations. Capital expenditure rose 66% when compared to the prior comparative period.

As a result, its net debt rose to 1.4 times earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), above its medium-term guidance.

Telkom said this ratio would rise further, and the company needed to consider it capital investment policy, cash position and investment-grade credit rating.

The current policy is to pay an annual dividend of 60% of headline earnings, and 40% of headline earnings during its interim period.

In line with this policy, the group paid an interim dividend of 71.52c, down 36% from the prior comparative period.

In its six-months to end-September, headline earnings fell 35.9% to R914m, with headline earnings per share (heps) falling 40.7% to 194.3c. Tekom's share price had slumped 7.46% earlier in November when it warned that heps would fall steeply, partly due to the increase in borrowing in order to support its mobile business.

During the period under review, mobile service revenue jumped 56.6% to R5.6bn, with consumer data revenue rising 27% to R5.29bn.

At a group level operating revenue rose 4.7% to R21.47bn, with fixed voice and interconnect revenue falling 19.1% as customers switched to newer technologies.

Group CEO Sipho Maseko said the company had performed well in a difficult trading environment, with SA narrowly avoiding a recession in the first half of the year.

“Notwithstanding the significant decline in traditional voice and interconnection revenue of 19.1%, the ongoing investment in new revenue streams continues to drive the overall growth of the group despite of the weak economy, intense competition and significant pressure from the traditional fixed business,” Maseko said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za