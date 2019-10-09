Naspers now a wholly focused internet company, says CEO
The listing of Prosus in Europe has completed the transformation of Naspers from a media operator into one of the world biggest internet companies
09 October 2019 - 12:45
The listing of Prosus in September in Europe has completed the transformation of Naspers from one of SA’s largest media operators to one of the world biggest internet companies, says group CEO Bob van Dijk.
Naspers, which has long been the largest publicly traded company on the continent, owns such businesses as Media24, Takealot and Mr D Food in SA. The group’s international assets were recently listed in Amsterdam through its investment vehicle Prosus, which has a $98bn market capitalisation.
