Naspers shareholders vote for Prosus shares

Naspers says an overwhelming majority of its shareholder base opted to invest in its newly listed European investment company.

The group said 96.3% of Naspers N ordinary shareholders chose to receive shares in Prosus, which had its stock market debut in Amsterdam last Wednesday, valuing it at about R1.9-trillion and handing Europe its biggest consumer internet company.

The move to list Prosus was also intended to reduce a valuation gap between Naspers and its Chinese moneymaker, Tencent.

Shareholders had the option to elect to get more stock in Naspers, or stock in Prosus, on a one-to-one basis for each share they hold in Naspers. If a shareholder has 1,000 shares in Naspers, they can elect to get 1,000 shares in Prosus, according to the arrangement.

Prosus stock was trading at R1,178, down 0.79% at 3.15pm on Monday afternoon.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za