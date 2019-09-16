Naspers shareholders vote for Prosus shares
A total of 96.3% of Naspers N ordinary shareholders chose to receive shares in Prosus
Naspers says an overwhelming majority of its shareholder base opted to invest in its newly listed European investment company.
The group said 96.3% of Naspers N ordinary shareholders chose to receive shares in Prosus, which had its stock market debut in Amsterdam last Wednesday, valuing it at about R1.9-trillion and handing Europe its biggest consumer internet company.
The move to list Prosus was also intended to reduce a valuation gap between Naspers and its Chinese moneymaker, Tencent.
Shareholders had the option to elect to get more stock in Naspers, or stock in Prosus, on a one-to-one basis for each share they hold in Naspers. If a shareholder has 1,000 shares in Naspers, they can elect to get 1,000 shares in Prosus, according to the arrangement.
Prosus stock was trading at R1,178, down 0.79% at 3.15pm on Monday afternoon.