Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers shareholders vote for Prosus shares

A total of 96.3% of Naspers N ordinary shareholders chose to receive shares in Prosus

16 September 2019 - 15:49 Mudiwa Gavaza
A Prosus flag is displayed ahead of the trading debut of the new Prosus unit of Naspers, outside the Amsterdam Stock Exchange on September 11. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASPER JUINEN.
A Prosus flag is displayed ahead of the trading debut of the new Prosus unit of Naspers, outside the Amsterdam Stock Exchange on September 11. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASPER JUINEN.

Naspers says an overwhelming majority of its shareholder base opted to invest in its newly listed European investment company.

The group said 96.3% of Naspers N ordinary shareholders chose to receive shares in Prosus, which had its stock market debut in Amsterdam last Wednesday, valuing it at about R1.9-trillion and handing Europe its biggest consumer internet company.

The move to list Prosus was also intended to reduce a valuation gap between Naspers and its Chinese moneymaker, Tencent.

Shareholders had the option to elect to get more stock in Naspers, or stock in Prosus, on a one-to-one basis for each share they hold in Naspers. If a shareholder has 1,000 shares in Naspers, they can elect to get 1,000 shares in Prosus, according to the arrangement.

Prosus stock was trading at R1,178, down 0.79% at 3.15pm on Monday afternoon.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Naspers and Prosus end their week in fine style

Technology group’s attempt to reduce its discount to underlying assets looks to be bearing fruit
Companies
23 hours ago

Going Dutch, with spice from the East

The bell tolls at last for Naspers's listing of Prosus in Amsterdam
Business
1 day ago

Naspers spin-off Prosus soars by a third in its Amsterdam market debut

The group has spun off its internet assets, including its stake in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, into a new Amsterdam-listed subsidiary
Companies
4 days ago

Naspers spinoff Prosus soars at opening

The group has spun off its internet-assets, including its stake in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, into a new Amsterdam-listed subsidiary
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.