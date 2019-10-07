Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SweepSouth secures R50m in new funding

Online cleaning services platform says it has created 15,000 jobs

07 October 2019 - 18:25 Mudiwa Gavaza
Aisha Pandor (Left) CEO of SweepSouth. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aisha Pandor (Left) CEO of SweepSouth. Picture: SUPPLIED

SweepSouth, which operates an online cleaning services platform, said on Monday it had raised more than R50m in its latest funding round.

SweepSouth, cofounded in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic, is said to have created jobs for more than 15,000 people.

The platform connects clients to pre-vetted cleaners in SA. The company will use the funds for its expansion into markets.

“In addition to expanding the markets we operate in ... we are also looking forward to a formal announcement regarding our new platform, SweepSouth Connect, which offers services such as handymen, plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, carpet cleaners and nannies, as well as the growth of our online SweepSouth Shop which sells a range of home products,” said Pandor.

In June, Naspers’s R1.4bn start-up fund, Naspers Foundry, invested R30m in SweepSouth. This was the fund’s first investment since Naspers announced its creation in October 2018. SweepSouth said it has grown 26% since Naspers Foundry’s investment.

The Cape Town-based SweepSouth said existing investors Naspers Foundry, Smollan, Vumela, CRE VC, and musician Black Coffee had contributed to the latest round of funding, with the Micheal & Susan Dell Foundation investing $1m (R14.5m) in the company.

SweepSouth said it has expanded its business to seven cities including Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

According to Stats SA, about 1-million domestic workers are employed in the country.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Naspers Foundry fund makes first startup investment

SweepSouth, which operates an online cleaning services platform, gets R30m injection
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

My Brilliant Career: Domestic-help app is like Uber for busy households

National

Domestic workers: the one million helpers behind the economy

Business

MATTHEW BUCKLAND: Start-ups make a marked difference in informal sector

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.