SweepSouth secures R50m in new funding

SweepSouth, which operates an online cleaning services platform, said on Monday it had raised more than R50m in its latest funding round.

SweepSouth, cofounded in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic, is said to have created jobs for more than 15,000 people.

The platform connects clients to pre-vetted cleaners in SA. The company will use the funds for its expansion into markets.

“In addition to expanding the markets we operate in ... we are also looking forward to a formal announcement regarding our new platform, SweepSouth Connect, which offers services such as handymen, plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, carpet cleaners and nannies, as well as the growth of our online SweepSouth Shop which sells a range of home products,” said Pandor.

In June, Naspers’s R1.4bn start-up fund, Naspers Foundry, invested R30m in SweepSouth. This was the fund’s first investment since Naspers announced its creation in October 2018. SweepSouth said it has grown 26% since Naspers Foundry’s investment.

The Cape Town-based SweepSouth said existing investors Naspers Foundry, Smollan, Vumela, CRE VC, and musician Black Coffee had contributed to the latest round of funding, with the Micheal & Susan Dell Foundation investing $1m (R14.5m) in the company.

SweepSouth said it has expanded its business to seven cities including Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

According to Stats SA, about 1-million domestic workers are employed in the country.

