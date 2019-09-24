Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom takes a big bet on insurance Event-based cover is one of the new services being rolled out by the mobile operator BL PREMIUM

Imagine a world where you arrive at a big rugby or soccer match and are able to insure your phone for the duration of the game.

Vodacom’s chief officer for financial services, Mariam Cassim, says the mobile operator is in the early stages of rolling out such a service in partnership with the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, which it sponsors.