Blue Label reports R6.6bn loss as Cell C’s value evaporates

Blue Label Telecoms, whose share price has lost about a third of its value since January, said trading losses and debt problems at Cell C helped push it into a R6.6bn loss in the year to end-May, from a profit of R1.1bn previously.

The company reported that headline earnings per share fell 339% into a loss of 312.4c, with the company impairing its holding in Cell C by a further R2.52bn at the end of the period, bringing it to nil.

Blue Label holds a 45% stake in Cell C, which incurred trading losses of R1.56bn during the period, and impairments of R2.2bn. Cell C also de-recognised its deferred tax asset of R4.09bn, Blue Label said on Thursday.

Blue Label paid R5.5bn in August 2017 for its stake in Cell C, through its wholly owned subsidiary The Prepaid Company (TPC). TPC’s share of the value-in-use of Cell C was R6.04bn at the start of the period, though this reduced to zero.

Among the reasons for this, Cell C had been anticipating a gain in market share, but this had instead declined 2 percentage points to 14% as of the end of May.

The company also fully impaired its R118m investment in Oxigen Services India. The full value of loans to Oxigen Services India of R31m and 2DFine Holdings Mauritius of R101m, net of a surety asset raised, were also impaired.

Excluding these impairments, the group grew its core headlines 26% to R904m, and headline earnings per share would have been 98.98c.

Blue Label’s share price had jumped 7.69% to R3.64 by 9.04am on Thursday, paring its year-to-date loss to 32.72%.

Blue Label said after markets closed on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 85% of its stake in subsidiary Blue Label Mobile for R450m to DNI, a SIM card distributor that is partly owned by Net1, which holds a 15% stake in Cell C.

In addition, Blue Label said that TPC had agreed to sell its interest in cellphones and tablets distributor 3G Mobile for R544m to DNI.

