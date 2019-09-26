Companies / Telecoms & Technology Decisions by old guard did not focus enough on Cell C performance CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson says that a performance culture is really important for a business such as Cell C BL PREMIUM

The head of SA’s third-largest cellphone operator, Cell C, has laid the blame for the operator’s dismal financial state on its previous management.

Douglas Craigie Stevenson, appointed as CEO of Cell C in August, said on Thursday that the mobile operator had “from 2001, its launch ... always struggled in the market. I don’t think anyone is under [any] illusion about that.”