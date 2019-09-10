Sweeping leadership changes at MTN Africa operations

The continent’s largest mobile operator MTN announced a raft of leadership changes in its Africa operations on Tuesday.

The group’s Zambia CEO Philip van Dalsen will be leaving the operator at the end of September, having joined the company in 2012 as CEO of MTN Cyprus. He moved to lead MTN Zambia in January this year.

Van Dalsen with be replaced by current MTN Rwanda head Bart Hofker from October. MTN said Hofker is a senior commercial telecoms executive with extensive experience in mobile, fixed and integrated businesses.

The seat left in Rwanda will be filled by Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi, a seasoned industry veteran with more than 10 years in telecoms. Currently CEO of AirtelTigo Ghana, Ng’ambi returns to MTN having previously been chief marketing officer at MTN Benin and having held several other roles at MTN Zambia.

MTN said she has a strong background in commercial and technology with a track-record of driving business strategy for growth, as well as developing high-performing teams. She also has the unique experience of leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecoms industry.

Lastly, MTN said the head of its MTN Ivory Coast operation, Freddy Tchala will be leaving MTN at the end of the month, after serving 17 years at the operator. The company said it will make an announcement at a later stage regarding a successor to Tchala.

