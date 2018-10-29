Bharti Airtel delays Africa unit’s listing

Shares of Bharti fell 1.3% in Mumbai trading Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 2.2%.

Singapore Telecommunications, which owns a stake in Bharti’s parent company, said in August that the listing was slated for the first quarter of next year. The equity rout has derailed IPOs around the world, with companies from Spanish oil refiner Cepsa to US filmmaker STX Entertainment scrapping or postponing their offerings.

Bharti, backed by billionaire Sunil Mittal, is seeking the listing after spending heavily to acquire spectrum in India and defend its position in the country against disruptive upstart Reliance Jio Infocomm. It has operations in 14 African markets including Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana, according to its latest annual report.

“Sentimentally, it will be negative for Bharti as its investors are looking at the company’s steps to fight it out with rival Jio,” Sushant Kumar, an equity fund manager at Raay Global Investments Pvt in Mumbai, said on Monday. “The IPO getting delayed is bad news as it would have helped in reducing the debt at a group level.”

Companies have completed $12bn of IPOs in the UK this year, down from $15.8bn during the same period in 2017, data show. Bharti has not made any final decisions, and plans for the Africa unit’s offering could change, the people said.

Bharti said last week its African unit raised $1.25bn from investors including Warburg Pincus, Temasek Holdings and SoftBank Group.

Bloomberg