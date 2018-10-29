Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bharti Airtel delays Africa unit’s listing

29 October 2018 - 19:51 Agency Staff
A worker cleans a Bharti Airtel sign in Chandigarh, India. Picture: REUTERS
Mumbai — Bharti Airtel, India’s second-biggest wireless carrier, is delaying a planned initial public offering of its African unit due to the turmoil in emerging-market stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company, which was originally aiming to list the unit in London by March, has pushed back the share sale by about half a year, according to the people. It plans to seek an enterprise value of about $8bn for the Africa business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

“Airtel Africa IPO preparations are proceeding as per plan and there is no change,” a representative for Bharti said in a statement Monday. A “new board is in place with new investor’s representatives and we remain very confident about the IPO process”.

Shares of Bharti fell 1.3% in Mumbai trading Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 2.2%.

Singapore Telecommunications, which owns a stake in Bharti’s parent company, said in August that the listing was slated for the first quarter of next year. The equity rout has derailed IPOs around the world, with companies from Spanish oil refiner Cepsa to US filmmaker STX Entertainment scrapping or postponing their offerings.

Bharti, backed by billionaire Sunil Mittal, is seeking the listing after spending heavily to acquire spectrum in India and defend its position in the country against disruptive upstart Reliance Jio Infocomm. It has operations in 14 African markets including Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana, according to its latest annual report.

“Sentimentally, it will be negative for Bharti as its investors are looking at the company’s steps to fight it out with rival Jio,” Sushant Kumar, an equity fund manager at Raay Global Investments Pvt in Mumbai, said on Monday. “The IPO getting delayed is bad news as it would have helped in reducing the debt at a group level.”

Companies have completed $12bn of IPOs in the UK this year, down from $15.8bn during the same period in 2017, data show. Bharti has not made any final decisions, and plans for the Africa unit’s offering could change, the people said.

Bharti said last week its African unit raised $1.25bn from investors including Warburg Pincus, Temasek Holdings and SoftBank Group.

Bloomberg

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei targets SA’s high-end market

The company recently usurped Apple to become the world’s second-largest smartphone maker
26 days ago

Probe of UK telecoms firms after complaints customers are being ‘ripped off’

Consumer body Citizens Advice says the practice overcharging loyal UK customers is widespread
1 month ago

How telecommunications stocks have taken a beating in 2018

Blue Label leads the decline in telco sector in which the four largest players are trading near multiyear lows
1 month ago

Uganda to telecoms firms: you need to list to get a licence

The cabinet has agreed to renew MTN’s licence, but it is not clear whether the company will have to comply with the new requirements for ...
1 month ago

