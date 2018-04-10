Telkom Kenya plans to merge with Bharti Airtel to challenge Safaricom

Nairobi — Telkom Kenya plans to merge operations with Indian-owned Bharti Airtel’s local unit as a first step to acquiring all of Airtel’s assets, sources said on Tuesday, creating a stronger challenger to market leader Safaricom.

The two operators have a combined 23% of Kenya’s 41-million mobile subscribers, but have long struggled to compete with Safaricom, which has a 71.9% market share.

The disparity is even wider in revenue terms, with Safaricom, which is 35% held by SA’s Vodacom, enjoying more than 90% in both voice and short messages categories. Data from the country’s communications authority regulator showed Safaricom also has close to 90% of the annual revenue from the internet access business.

It also has a commanding lead in cellphone money transfers with its M-Pesa service, which is regulated by the central bank.

A source at the communication authority said the two firms have been engaging officials over the plan to share outlets and infrastructure, such as transmission assets, before Telkom acquires Airtel Kenya at an unspecified time. "They are yet to make a formal application [to the regulator] disclosing all the details," the source told Reuters.