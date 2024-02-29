Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spur on Thursday reported double-digit growth for its top and bottom line despite mounting pressure on consumers’ disposable income. Revenue rose just over 15% while diluted headline earnings per share jumped 14.8%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Spur serves up double-digit earnings growth
Business Day TV speaks to Spur CEO Val Nichas
