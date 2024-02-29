Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: FirstRand benefits from high interest rates

Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger

29 February 2024 - 21:16
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Higher interest rates continue to work in FirstRand’s favour, with the financial services group delivering a 6% rise in normalised earnings for the six months to end-December. That saw it lift its payout by a similar margin. Business day TV takes a look at the performance with CEO Alan Pullinger.

