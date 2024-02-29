FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Higher interest rates continue to work in FirstRand’s favour, with the financial services group delivering a 6% rise in normalised earnings for the six months to end-December. That saw it lift its payout by a similar margin. Business day TV takes a look at the performance with CEO Alan Pullinger.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: FirstRand benefits from high interest rates
Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
Higher interest rates continue to work in FirstRand’s favour, with the financial services group delivering a 6% rise in normalised earnings for the six months to end-December. That saw it lift its payout by a similar margin. Business day TV takes a look at the performance with CEO Alan Pullinger.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.