Pick n Pay battle with franchisee rages on
27 February 2024 - 21:00
Ten Johannesburg stores belonging to Pick n Pay franchisee John Baladakis, who is in a court battle with the retailer, ran up losses of more than R115m in 2023.
The stores, nine of which have adjoining liquor stores, are situated in the middle-class suburbs of Edenvale, Eden Glen, Benoni and Kempton Park. Stores lost on average R4m-R8m a year, with one racking up R16m in losses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.