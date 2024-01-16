Electricity generated in November signals dark economic outlook
SA can expect to experience an electricity shortfall of about 2,000MW a week
16 January 2024 - 14:54
Electricity production fell in November, as rotational power outages increased in the month, adding to the possibility of slower growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a more volatile electricity supply and its effect on economic activity as well as private-sector business confidence.
Stats SA data released on Tuesday shows electricity production decreased by 3.3% compared to the same time last year...
