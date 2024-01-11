Pick n Pay appoints new executive team to fix the business
Sean Summers, CEO from 1999 to 2007, was brought back in 2023
11 January 2024 - 12:30
Pick n Pay has appointed a new six-person executive team to lead the business’s turnaround under CEO Sean Summers, tapping existing staff rather than outsiders.
Pick n Pay’s share price lost 60% of its value in 2023 as it disclosed losses in its core grocery business and struggled to keep up with Checkers’ assault on its brands. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.