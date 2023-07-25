Unilever beats growth forecasts after again raising prices

London — Unilever on Tuesday beat underlying sales growth forecasts after again raising prices to offset higher costs, sending shares in the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream 5% higher.
The British company reported a 7.9% rise in underlying second-quarter sales, beating analysts’ average forecast of 6.4%, a company-provided consensus showed.
The company said it expects underlying sales growth for the full year to be above 5%, ahead of its multiyear range, with underlying price growth continuing to moderate through the year.
“My early immersion in the business has confirmed my belief in Unilever’s strong fundamentals,” new CEO Hein Schumacher said. These are Schumacher’s first Unilever results, having taken over from Alan Jope earlier this month.
Underlying price growth for the second quarter was 8.2% while underlying volumes fell by 0.3%, beating analysts’ expectations of 7.7% and a drop of 1.2%, respectively.
Shares in Unilever were up 5% at 4,221p at 7.34am GMT.
Unilever said it expects net material inflation for 2023 to be about €2bn, of which €400m is anticipated in the second half.
In February it had forecast net material inflation for the first half at about €1.5bn, saying it would continue to raise prices in the first half of the year and ease up on those hikes in the second half.
“We’re past peak inflation now, but there will continue to be a high level of pricing growth within our reported numbers,” finance chief Graeme Pitkethly said on a call with journalists on Tuesday.
“The majority of pricing you’ll see is carry forward pricing as we roll through the quarters. Where we’re really shifting the business in terms of focus is towards volume growth,” he said. “It remains quite volatile and uncertain but we’re definitely trending in the right direction.”
US and European investors told Reuters this month that they are flagging their concerns about high prices to consumer goods companies, with Janus Henderson going so far as to cut some stakes it holds and shorting food makers it believes are at risk of losing customers.
Unilever said the percentage of its “business winning market share” had reduced to 41%. The metric assesses what percentage of the company’s revenue is coming from areas in which it is gaining market share on a rolling 12-month basis.
“Bears will focus on the 41% competitiveness, second lowest number ever disclosed — the third quarter of 2018 was 40%,” Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said. “The company previously claimed that its leadership in taking up prices was causing some temporary market share losses, but that was six quarters ago.
“To be losing market share nearly 60% of the time (on Unilever’s numbers — our data historically tracked worse than their published numbers), is a very bad performance, and rightly new CEO Hein Schumacher’s top priority.”
The consumer goods industry has struggled with soaring costs for about two years, as everything from sunflower oil and shipping to packaging and grain has become more expensive. The higher costs began during the pandemic and took a turn for the worse after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending energy costs to record highs last year.
Rivals P&G and Nestlé are set to report earnings results this week.
Unilever beats growth forecasts after again raising prices
London — Unilever on Tuesday beat underlying sales growth forecasts after again raising prices to offset higher costs, sending shares in the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream 5% higher.
The British company reported a 7.9% rise in underlying second-quarter sales, beating analysts’ average forecast of 6.4%, a company-provided consensus showed.
The company said it expects underlying sales growth for the full year to be above 5%, ahead of its multiyear range, with underlying price growth continuing to moderate through the year.
“My early immersion in the business has confirmed my belief in Unilever’s strong fundamentals,” new CEO Hein Schumacher said. These are Schumacher’s first Unilever results, having taken over from Alan Jope earlier this month.
Underlying price growth for the second quarter was 8.2% while underlying volumes fell by 0.3%, beating analysts’ expectations of 7.7% and a drop of 1.2%, respectively.
Shares in Unilever were up 5% at 4,221p at 7.34am GMT.
Unilever said it expects net material inflation for 2023 to be about €2bn, of which €400m is anticipated in the second half.
In February it had forecast net material inflation for the first half at about €1.5bn, saying it would continue to raise prices in the first half of the year and ease up on those hikes in the second half.
“We’re past peak inflation now, but there will continue to be a high level of pricing growth within our reported numbers,” finance chief Graeme Pitkethly said on a call with journalists on Tuesday.
“The majority of pricing you’ll see is carry forward pricing as we roll through the quarters. Where we’re really shifting the business in terms of focus is towards volume growth,” he said. “It remains quite volatile and uncertain but we’re definitely trending in the right direction.”
US and European investors told Reuters this month that they are flagging their concerns about high prices to consumer goods companies, with Janus Henderson going so far as to cut some stakes it holds and shorting food makers it believes are at risk of losing customers.
Unilever said the percentage of its “business winning market share” had reduced to 41%. The metric assesses what percentage of the company’s revenue is coming from areas in which it is gaining market share on a rolling 12-month basis.
“Bears will focus on the 41% competitiveness, second lowest number ever disclosed — the third quarter of 2018 was 40%,” Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said. “The company previously claimed that its leadership in taking up prices was causing some temporary market share losses, but that was six quarters ago.
“To be losing market share nearly 60% of the time (on Unilever’s numbers — our data historically tracked worse than their published numbers), is a very bad performance, and rightly new CEO Hein Schumacher’s top priority.”
The consumer goods industry has struggled with soaring costs for about two years, as everything from sunflower oil and shipping to packaging and grain has become more expensive. The higher costs began during the pandemic and took a turn for the worse after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending energy costs to record highs last year.
Rivals P&G and Nestlé are set to report earnings results this week.
Reuters
Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan over governance failures
Consumer giants risk pricing themselves out of the market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Unilever to shell out R16m in SA settlement, but won’t admit guilt
UK supermarkets reject allegations of profiteering from crisis
ANDREA FELSTED: Breakup should be part of agenda of new Unilever CEO
How Unilever employees fleeced it of R16m
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.