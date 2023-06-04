Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further acquisitions on the continent.
The new R2.90/ml tax on nicotine vaping fluids came into effect on Thursday, sending the industry into a tailspin over potential lost revenue and jobs — but medical experts are calling for even steeper taxes.
The vaping liquid industry includes importers and local producers such as New Lab Industries. According to the Vapour Products Association of South Africa (Vpasa), the industry had created more than 4,000 jobs by 2017, a figure that it projects could rise to 14,000 by 2027. ..
New tax tastes like bitter fruit for vape industry
Industry warns tax will cut jobs and revenue, but others say it should have been higher
