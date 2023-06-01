Companies / Retail & Consumer

Consumer stocks plunge as tough times bite

Analyst David Shapiro blames structural decay brought about by 30 years of bad government

01 June 2023 - 23:56 Katharine Child

Fund managers are struggling to recall a week as bad as this one on the JSE in which consumer-facing stocks such as Spar and Tiger Brands plunged after detailing the effects of a worsening economy and increasingly cash-strapped consumers on their bottom line.

Stocks have fallen rapidly many times before, including during the global financial crisis in 2008, the Covid-19 pandemic and in response to apartheid sanctions...

