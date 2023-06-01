A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed just days before Monday’s default deadline
ANC’s demise will trigger dramatic reordering of allocation of funds such that it begins to work for growth again
President’s panel says it’s quickest way out of crisis
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
The court found the mandatory rule is unlawful as it goes beyond the powers bestowed on Irba by the Auditing Profession Act
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
If City win the FA Cup final they stand a chance to win the treble
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Fund managers are struggling to recall a week as bad as this one on the JSE in which consumer-facing stocks such as Spar and Tiger Brands plunged after detailing the effects of a worsening economy and increasingly cash-strapped consumers on their bottom line.
Stocks have fallen rapidly many times before, including during the global financial crisis in 2008, the Covid-19 pandemic and in response to apartheid sanctions...
Consumer stocks plunge as tough times bite
Analyst David Shapiro blames structural decay brought about by 30 years of bad government
