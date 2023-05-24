Locally, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to hike rates by at least 50 basis points
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Debt-laden group’s interim CEO Phil Roux says costs will be reduced and the business revamped
Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Several officials said the quarter point hike they approved might be the last, according to May minutes
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
The legendary, multiple Grammy Award-winning singer died after a long illness in Switzerland
Debt-laden Nampak is preparing for huge job cuts, salary freezes and a reduction in overtime as it battles the cash crunch that eroded its share value over the past five years.
Nampak interim CEO Phil Roux also announced a reduced rights offer of up to R1bn to help raise capital to pay off R6bn in debt incurred after a disastrous expansion into Africa. Nampak’s debt far outweighs its R455m market value...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nampak flags job cuts before revised R1bn rights offer
Debt-laden group’s interim CEO Phil Roux says costs will be reduced and the business revamped
Debt-laden Nampak is preparing for huge job cuts, salary freezes and a reduction in overtime as it battles the cash crunch that eroded its share value over the past five years.
Nampak interim CEO Phil Roux also announced a reduced rights offer of up to R1bn to help raise capital to pay off R6bn in debt incurred after a disastrous expansion into Africa. Nampak’s debt far outweighs its R455m market value...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.