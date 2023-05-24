Companies / Industrials

Nampak flags job cuts before revised R1bn rights offer

Debt-laden group’s interim CEO Phil Roux says costs will be reduced and the business revamped

BL Premium
24 May 2023 - 11:45 Michelle Gumede and Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 24 May 2023 - 20:53

Debt-laden Nampak is preparing for huge job cuts, salary freezes and a reduction in overtime as it battles the cash crunch that eroded its share value over the past five years.

Nampak interim CEO Phil Roux also announced a reduced rights offer of up to R1bn to help raise capital to pay off R6bn in debt incurred after a disastrous expansion into Africa. Nampak’s debt far outweighs its R455m market value...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.