This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar appoints new company secretary

Shana Ashokumar replaces Kevin O’Brien, who is now chief ESG officer

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
04 May 2023 - 19:57 Katharine Child
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Spar company secretary Kevin O’Brien has stepped down but will remain on as head of risk and sustainability under a new role of chief ESG officer.

The company has appointed Shana Ashokumar as company secretary in his place.

Ashokumar was company secretary and head of governance at Grindrod Bank before joining Spar as assistant company secretary in May 2021.

The group said it was interviewing external candidates for the vacant role of group CEO and in the meantime chair Mike Bosman would continue as acting group CEO.

Brett Botten vacated the CEO’s office at the end of January with the company initially saying it would fill the position within three months.

Former chair Graham O’Connor stepped down in December as reports indicated Spar was in conflict with black retailers who said they were sold nonviable stores with incorrect earnings projections. 

It was also embroiled in multiple court cases with the three Giannacopoulos brothers who own 45 Spar stores.

The process is now the subject of independent mediation between the parties.

childk@businesslive.co.za

Retailer Next proves to be resilient as UK shoppers juggle budgets

But bellwether retailer expects sales could fall by as much as 5% in the second quarter
News
6 hours ago

Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan over governance failures

Nonbinding vote a firm rebuke to management after years of muted share price growth
News
1 day ago

PepsiCo bumps up full-year forecast on consumer resilience

Fizzy drinks and snack giant sees steady demand even as average prices jumped 16% in first quarter
Companies
1 week ago

Steinhoff publishes restructuring plan

New move to avert a fire sale of assets and forced bankruptcy if it defaults on its debt in June
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray sees rates, inflation ‘higher and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec’s generators to power Sandton traffic ...
Companies / Property
4.
Pick n Pay chair lambastes government for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sibanye rings leadership changes at newly ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Capevin says cheers to Gordon’s Gin

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay chair lambastes government for supporting Russia

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay share price falls to lowest level in nearly 10 years

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.