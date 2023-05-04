Business Day TV speaks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Chris Reddy from All Weather Capital
Spar company secretary Kevin O’Brien has stepped down but will remain on as head of risk and sustainability under a new role of chief ESG officer.
The company has appointed Shana Ashokumar as company secretary in his place.
Ashokumar was company secretary and head of governance at Grindrod Bank before joining Spar as assistant company secretary in May 2021.
The group said it was interviewing external candidates for the vacant role of group CEO and in the meantime chair Mike Bosman would continue as acting group CEO.
Brett Botten vacated the CEO’s office at the end of January with the company initially saying it would fill the position within three months.
Former chair Graham O’Connor stepped down in December as reports indicated Spar was in conflict with black retailers who said they were sold nonviable stores with incorrect earnings projections.
It was also embroiled in multiple court cases with the three Giannacopoulos brothers who own 45 Spar stores.
The process is now the subject of independent mediation between the parties.
Spar appoints new company secretary
Shana Ashokumar replaces Kevin O’Brien, who is now chief ESG officer
