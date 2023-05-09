Steinhoff gets slight reprieve as Tempur Sealy buys Mattress Firm for €4bn

Cautious trading prevails ahead of crucial US CPI figures, affecting the oil market and the Fed’s interest rate decision
American mattress manufacturer Tempur Sealy will buy all of US-based Mattress Firm including Steinhoff’s 50.1% stake for $4bn.
Tempur Sealy describes itself as the world’s largest manufacturer of mattresses and bedding products.
Steinhoff, which is technically insolvent, had planned to list Mattress Firm in the US to raise funds, but delayed the listing, as markets are depressed due to rising interest rates.
The multinational holding company has repeatedly said it was continuing to explore options for the retailer before announcing the sale on Tuesday.
The payment for the sale will include about $2.7bn cash and 34.2-million shares in Tempur Sealy with a valuation of $1.3bn, to be issued to Mattress Firm.
The sale is expected to be completed in 2024.
Upon completion of the transaction, Steinhoff will indirectly own about 7.5% of the combined company. Additionally, Tempur Sealy plans to expand its board of directors by appointing two mutually agreed upon Mattress Firm directors to the Tempur Sealy board.
Steinhoff has €10.2bn in debt due in June.
It is now working out a restructuring plan with lenders that must go before the Dutch courts for approval after a shareholder and creditor vote, which is expected in June.
The sale of Mattress Firm, including its stake, will not change its restructuring plan.
The plan allows lenders to take 80% ownership of Steinhoff. In exchange, they will agree to extend Steinhoff’s debt repayment to at least June 2026. This gives the company time to sell its remaining assets — just under half of SA retailer Pepkor, 75% of European discount retailer Pepco and a furniture manufacturer and retailer in Australia.
Steinhoff is not expected to exist once it has repaid lenders.
childk@businesslive.co.za
