Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been ridiculed for drilling down into the executive ethics code
Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
The shareholders, who stood to get nothing, could keep 20% of their shares in the new unlisted company
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
Island state hits back at billionaire’s claims that the man may be innocent
Newcastle leapfrog Tottenham as the Londoners seek a new coach and try to keep Harry Kane
Crossover is available in two- and all-wheel drive versions
Steinhoff shareholders who stood to get nothing as the indebted company entered restructuring could keep 20% of their shares in the new unlisted company, under the draft Dutch restructuring plan.
This was announced on Tuesday morning, but it is still not clear if shareholders will recoup any value for their shares as Steinhoff is insolvent, with its debt exceeding its equity by €3.5bn (R70bn). It owes its lenders €10.2bn with debt due in June — and interest rates of more than 10%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Steinhoff shareholders could get some value
The shareholders, who stood to get nothing, could keep 20% of their shares in the new unlisted company
Steinhoff shareholders who stood to get nothing as the indebted company entered restructuring could keep 20% of their shares in the new unlisted company, under the draft Dutch restructuring plan.
This was announced on Tuesday morning, but it is still not clear if shareholders will recoup any value for their shares as Steinhoff is insolvent, with its debt exceeding its equity by €3.5bn (R70bn). It owes its lenders €10.2bn with debt due in June — and interest rates of more than 10%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.