Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Competition Commission says certain market features impede, distort or restrict competition in local sector
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing, the intensity of load-shedding may change that
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Fatalities rise to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war
Owner-breeder’s colours win the Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes and the Spook Express Stakes
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
Rex Trueform, owner of clothing retailer Queenspark, has reported a surge in profit for the year ended December, boosted by its retail business which reported an increase in sales of nearly 30%.
The company, run by Marcel Golding, said on Friday group revenue shot up 49.4% to R470m, with the lion’s share coming from an increase in retail segment turnover...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rex Trueform’s retail segment shoots the lights out
Group revenue is up 49.4% to R470m for the year to end-December, with the lion’s share coming its retail segment
Rex Trueform, owner of clothing retailer Queenspark, has reported a surge in profit for the year ended December, boosted by its retail business which reported an increase in sales of nearly 30%.
The company, run by Marcel Golding, said on Friday group revenue shot up 49.4% to R470m, with the lion’s share coming from an increase in retail segment turnover...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.