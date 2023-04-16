Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rex Trueform’s retail segment shoots the lights out

Group revenue is up 49.4% to R470m for the year to end-December, with the lion’s share coming its retail segment

16 April 2023 - 17:34 Kabelo Khumalo

Rex Trueform, owner of clothing retailer Queenspark, has reported a surge in profit for the year ended December, boosted by its retail business which reported an increase in sales of nearly 30%.

The company, run by Marcel Golding, said on Friday group revenue shot up 49.4% to R470m, with the lion’s share coming from an increase in retail segment turnover...

