Trellidor eyes fixed-security growth as load-shedding cuts home spending

The board opts again not to declare an interim dividend

12 March 2023 - 17:32 Michelle Gumede

Specialist security barrier manufacturer Trellidor says its bid to repay ballooning debt will see it deepen its diversification drive through expanded product offerings into commercial and industrial spaces in SA.

This comes as the R276m JSE-listed firm said cash-strapped households were increasingly prioritising strategies to alleviate intensifying load-shedding and water disruptions over security upgrades during the half-year to December...

