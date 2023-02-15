Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild expects much lower profit as home improvement slows

The building materials retailer has struggled since the boom of the Covid-19 pandemic

15 February 2023 - 11:14 Nico Gous

Cashbuild has warned that its profit will drop more than one-third in its half-year results as the building materials retailer continues to struggle after the home improvement boom from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, valued at R4.7bn on the JSE, expects its headline earnings per share (Heps) to decline 35%-40% to 678.2c-734.8c for the 25 weeks ended December 25...

