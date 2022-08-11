×

Italtile flags modest profit growth, despite waning DIY wave

The shift in consumer spending away from home improvement has kept operations and profitability under pressure, the company says

11 August 2022 - 12:11 Michelle Gumede

Italtile, SA’s biggest retailer and manufacturer of tiles, bathroom-ware and related products, has flagged modest profit growth that will result in higher earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June.

HEPS were expected to rise between 7.5% and 9.7% from 140.1c, the franchise retailer said on Thursday...

