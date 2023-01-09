Companies / Retail & Consumer

Food retailers face tough year as costs increase

09 January 2023 - 20:45 Katharine Child

SA’s food retailers face a tough 2023 with fears of global recession, increased costs of insurance and high levels of load-shedding that leads to food waste and fewer consumer visits. 

Usually, food retailers profit from inflation but in an investor call update last year, Shoprite said it had not benefited from rising prices for the first time in more than two decades...

