Fashion and food retailer Woolworths expects its interim profit to rise more than one fifth as more customers return to its physical stores, particularly in Australia, where government-imposed lockdowns kept customers at home.
The company, valued at R68.7bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (Heps), a measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, would jump by at least 33.6c in the 26 weeks to December 25, from the 168.2c reported in the same period in 2021...
Woolworths expects profit rise as customers go back to physical stores
The fashion and food retailer was also boosted by a strong performance in Australia
