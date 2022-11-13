×

Grand Parade in play as Sun raises a sizeable stake

Gaming and leisure giant takes10.56% stake in Grand Parade Investments

13 November 2022 - 18:26 Marc Hasenfuss

A takeover battle is on the cards at Grand Parade Investments (GPI), which holds stakes in two of the most profitable gaming assets in SA.

A surprise disclosure on Friday saw gaming and leisure giant Sun International snatching a 10.56% stake in GPI. This came only days after GMB Liquidity Corporation bumped its stake in GPI to over 35.14% — triggering a mandatory buyout offer to GPI’s shareholders...

