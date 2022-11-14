Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases but still has work to do, says vice-chair
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
Shoprite is emerging as one of the biggest winners from the cost-of-living crisis, reporting an almost one-fifth jump in quarterly sales as budget-conscious consumers flock to its flagship discount chain of the same name.
Its operational update for the three months to the end of September comes at a time when surging food and energy prices are causing one of the biggest squeezes on SA household finances, prompting some activists, labour leaders and politicians to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to come up with relief packages...
MARKET SHARE
Shoprite is eating its rivals’ lunch
Shoprite shares rise after it reports an almost one-fifth jump in quarterly sales
