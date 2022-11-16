Disgruntled investors take Spar to the cleaners

Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
Implementing strategies in hydrogen society road map will ensure SA becomes important global participant
Union federation wants state to scrap provisions that would criminalise protected strikes by teachers
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
Grocer's share price plunges the most on record after management misses annual profit target and halves dividend
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Lenders may need bigger provisions amid worsening outlook
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
Grocery wholesaler and retailer Spar plunged almost 13% on Wednesday after missing its full-year profit target and slashing its dividend as disgruntled investors unloaded the stock and wiped about R4bn off its market value.
The news was especially bad for shareholders as the company also slashed its dividend by more than half to fund an upgrade of its IT systems across SA and Europe — though that decision had been communicated to the market previously...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Disgruntled investors take Spar to the cleaners
Grocer’s share price plunges the most on record after management misses annual profit target and halves dividend
Grocery wholesaler and retailer Spar plunged almost 13% on Wednesday after missing its full-year profit target and slashing its dividend as disgruntled investors unloaded the stock and wiped about R4bn off its market value.
The news was especially bad for shareholders as the company also slashed its dividend by more than half to fund an upgrade of its IT systems across SA and Europe — though that decision had been communicated to the market previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.