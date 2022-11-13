×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite aims to cut waste and up recycling, but is not getting rid of plastic bags yet

Group says lower-income customers have many uses for the bags

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 18:52 Denene Erasmus

SA’s largest retailer, the Shoprite Group, has set itself ambitious environmental sustainability targets by 2025, but has no plans yet to get rid of plastic carrier bags at its stores, according to sustainability manager Sanjeev Raghubir.

The retail group, which includes Checkers and Usave, has already introduced several initiatives aimed at reducing food waste and is targeting zero organic waste to landfills, Raghubir said in an interview with Business Day. It also plans to have 100% of the packaging used for its own-brand products to be reusable, recyclable or compostable...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.