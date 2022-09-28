The foreign investors Britain sorely needs are perplexed as Liz Truss goes for broke
Truworths CEO Michael Mark, who has been at the helm for over three decades, will stay on in the role despite initial assurances he would leave in November, the group said in a statement.
This is the second time the 69-year-old’s retirement has been put on hold, with the first delay in 2015...
CEO of Truworths will continue to make his mark
