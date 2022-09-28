×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

CEO of Truworths will continue to make his mark

Michael Mark delays retirement again, but retailer says it has a succession plan in place

BL Premium
28 September 2022 - 15:46 Katharine Child
UPDATED 28 September 2022 - 18:39

Truworths CEO Michael Mark, who has been at the helm for over three decades, will stay on in the role despite initial assurances he would leave in November, the group said in a statement.         

This is the second time the 69-year-old’s retirement has been put on hold, with the first delay in 2015...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.