Companies / Retail & Consumer Truworths appoints Emanuel Cristaudo new CFO Cristaudo, who has extensive involvement at executive and director level at Truworths, replaces David Pfaff BL PREMIUM

Truworths has appointed Emanuel Cristaudo as CFO to replace David Pfaff, who left at the end of February.

Cristaudo joined as an independent non-executive director of the company in January, but will resign as he becomes an executive. Pfaff is now TymeBank's CFO...