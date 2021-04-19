Truworths appoints Emanuel Cristaudo new CFO
Cristaudo, who has extensive involvement at executive and director level at Truworths, replaces David Pfaff
19 April 2021 - 17:51
Truworths has appointed Emanuel Cristaudo as CFO to replace David Pfaff, who left at the end of February.
Cristaudo joined as an independent non-executive director of the company in January, but will resign as he becomes an executive. Pfaff is now TymeBank's CFO...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now