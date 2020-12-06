Truworths succession plan questioned as finance chief David Pfaff resigns
Pfaff was one of the potential candidates to replace CEO Michael Mark
06 December 2020 - 17:07
Another senior executive has left clothing retailer Truworths, raising questions about plans to replace long-serving CEO Michael Mark when he steps down.
Truworths owns the Truworths Man brand and bought UK footwear chain Office in 2015...
