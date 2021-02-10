Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: With succession planning not its strong suit, Truworths gets grooming Truworths’s current boss has been occupying the position for about 30 years, and has been trying to retire since 2014 BL PREMIUM

Under pressure from investors to come up with a coherent succession plan for one of SA’s longest serving CEOs, Truworths is grooming the head of its ladies wear division as its next leader.

Sarah Proudfoot will also assume the role of deputy MD, a newly created position, at Truworths’s mainstay African businesses. She will report to long-serving CEO Michael Mark, who presides over some of the biggest brands in the country’s retail industry, including its flagship chain of the same name as well as footwear retailer Office in the UK. ..