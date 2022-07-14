×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s Pepco books double-digit sales growth amid rapid expansion

Revenue rose 17.1% in the pan-European discount retailer’s third quarter to end-June, with 350 stores added in the year to date

14 July 2022 - 08:20 Karl Gernetzky
Pepco-owned Poundland. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pepco, the owner of the discount Pepco and Dealz brands in mainland Europe and Poundland in the UK, has reported double-digit revenue growth for its third quarter to end-June, citing rapid expansion of its store base and a general growth of customer numbers within its target market.

Group revenue grew 17.1% to €1.21bn (R20.57bn) in the three months to end-June, Pepco reported on Wednesday, with the group opening 109 net new stores during the quarter, including 40 in the western European markets of Austria, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Pepco views the store expansion programme as its biggest driver of value creation and it is eyeing 450 new stores for its 2022 year, having opened 350 in the three quarters to end-June, bringing its total to 3,795.

The group said it was also encouraged that the discount market across Europe is now much larger than at the time of the previous financial crisis in 2007-2008, which means that a much larger customer base is more familiar with and more frequently shops across this channel.

“The group has delivered another quarter of good progress and a resilient trading performance, driven by its successful and proven strategy,” CEO Trevor Masters said in a statement.

“We are excited about our expansion plans in Spain as they are the first step on the journey to make the best of the group’s offering available to more customers than ever before. It means we can leverage the benefits of our broader offering across the group, making us even more efficient and effective,” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

German financial regulator fines Steinhoff €11m over late report

The document was due around the time that fraud at the company came to light in 2017, when auditors would not sign off on its accounts
Companies
14 hours ago

Pepco set to meet targets despite war in Ukraine

The store performance is better than comparable pre-pandemic trading levels
Companies
1 month ago

Steinhoff: A pariah we could learn to trust again

More than four years after its catastrophic collapse, Steinhoff has completed much of its restructuring
Companies
1 month ago
