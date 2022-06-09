Pepco set to meet targets despite war in Ukraine
The store performance is better than comparable pre-pandemic trading levels
09 June 2022 - 10:33
Steinhoff’s European discount retailer, Pepco, is on track to meet its full-year targets as Covid-19 restrictions eased and customers returned to stores helped by effective promotional campaigns and a strong performance over Easter.
Pepco, the owner of the discount Pepco and Dealz brands in mainland Europe and Poundland in the UK, said on Thursday revenue rose 17.2% to €2.37bn (R38.86bn) in its half-year to the end of March, while profit for the period jumped 40% to €94.899m (R1.56bn)...
