Steinhoff shares rally another 7% on sales bump in EU
13 January 2022 - 11:15
Steinhoff shares jumped another 7% to R5.79 on Thursday after its EU subsidiary reported a 12% rise in its December quarter sales, despite the overhang of the Omicron variant.
Pepco, which has more than 3,000 discount stores in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria and Ireland, said the 12% growth in revenue was driven primarily by the opening of new stores, mainly by its Pepco brand...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now