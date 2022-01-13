Companies / Industrials Steinhoff shares rally another 7% on sales bump in EU B L Premium

Steinhoff shares jumped another 7% to R5.79 on Thursday after its EU subsidiary reported a 12% rise in its December quarter sales, despite the overhang of the Omicron variant.

Pepco, which has more than 3,000 discount stores in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria and Ireland, said the 12% growth in revenue was driven primarily by the opening of new stores, mainly by its Pepco brand...