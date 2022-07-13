×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

German financial regulator fines Steinhoff €11m over late report

The document was due around the time that fraud at the company came to light in 2017, when auditors would not sign off on its accounts

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 18:08 Katharine Child

While Steinhoff continues to try to stabilise its business after a groundbreaking settlement with investors, it has now been fined €11.2m (R190m) by the German financial regulatory authority for the late publication of its 2016/2017 annual report.

The multinational retailer has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary one on the JSE...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.