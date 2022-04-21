Pepco says it’s still on track to meet core profit target despite Ukraine war

Steinhoff’s European discount retailer, Pepco, says it’s on track to meet its full-year core profit target in spite of the war in Ukraine, a country that borders its three of its largest operating territories.

Pepco, the owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands in mainland Europe and Poundland in the UK, said in an update on Thursday that revenue rose 17.5% to €2.37bn (R38.7bn) in its half-year to end-March, while core profit is expected to rise by as much 8%.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, for the half-year is expected to be in a range of €342m-€350m, the group said, from €324m in the prior year.

“Within this range, the group remains on track to meet guidance for the full year in the absence of any further significant deterioration in the macro environment,” it said.

Steinhoff holds 79% of Pepco, which contributes almost half of group revenue. Steinhoff had raised about €1bn (R17bn) through Pepco’s listing in 2021, most of which was used to reduce debt.

Pepco operates from more than 3,500 stores, with over 1,000 in Poland, more than 300 in Romania and over 200 in Hungary, all of which share a border with Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted unprecedented sanctions against the country and is expected to put economic pressure on Europe, where food and fuel costs are surging.

“Whilst the impact of Covid-19 progressively eased over the second quarter, the invasion of Ukraine, a country which borders three of our largest operating territories, created further volatility and unpredictability,” interim CEO Trevor Masters said in a statement.

“We are very pleased with this set of results, considering the global disruption faced by our business,” he said.

“We have maintained our focus on our strategic priorities, in particular our new-store growth and our continued re-fit programme, both of which continue to delight our customers and deliver strong financial performances.”

