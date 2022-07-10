×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retrenched CNA staff still awaiting promised payout

BL Premium
10 July 2022 - 19:30 Katharine Child

Former staff at CNA who were retrenched in 2021 are still waiting to receive retrenchment payouts as part of the deal approved last November to sell the embattled stationer. 

The 126-year-old stationery retailer was placed in business rescue in June 2020 after a fallout between director and minority shareholder Benjamin Trisk and his fellow directors. The forced closure of the business in April that year during the hard lockdown proved to be the final nail in the coffin...

