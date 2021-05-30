Business At Trisk: CNA in fight for its life BL PREMIUM

Struggling stationery group CNA, which has been embroiled in a public battle with its former boss Benjamin Trisk over its future direction, confirmed this week it is in a fight for survival, saying it is negotiating with funders to help see the 125-year-old business through a trading environment ravaged by the pandemic.A meeting on Friday that Trisk said was to "discuss a resolution removing me from the board of CNA operations" has been adjourned until Monday. Asked this week whether the company could be saved, CNA operations director Rob Shortt said it "depended on getting some financing into the business. Failing that we are going to have to review everything." CFO Nazir Patel is "working very hard talking to possible people to come on board to bring in finance", Shortt said, adding that "hopefully we will have an answer within two weeks".Shortt confirmed there had been a meeting scheduled with Trisk on Friday but said he could "not comment further". Asked for detail on t...