TFG back in black after UK sales boost growth
10 June 2022 - 11:51
TFG, the owner of Markham, Jet and Fabiani, rebounded from a loss to a record profit as the retailer reported a strong performance in its SA and Australian operations, and an improvement in the UK where it had previously impaired almost R3bn.
The clothing and homeware retailer is one of few SA brands whose overseas ventures have succeeded and continued to do so in the year to end-March with the group operating profit before finance costs up to R4.8bn from a loss of R719.2m..
