Fuel retailers dismiss deregulation as the answer to record-high prices
Industry association says restructuring will do little to alleviate prices, as evidenced by the unregulated UK market where petrol is more expensive than SA
08 June 2022 - 19:08
The Fuel Retailers Association has scotched talk that deregulation will help reduce record-high fuel prices, and said the move would compound the problems facing fuel retailers.
Fuel prices have risen by 17% since November, and the increase would have been closer to 25% if it weren’t for the temporary reduction of R1.50 in the fuel levy, which resumes in August...
