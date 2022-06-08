Companies / Financial Services Sanlam earnings hit by floods, fire and volatile financial markets The group opts to increase its discretionary capital to deal with persistent Covid-19 uncertainty B L Premium

Sanlam has reported “credible” financial results for the first four months of 2022 though it opted to bolster its discretionary capital as a buffer against possible future mortality claims from Covid-19 and ructions on financial markets due to the war in Ukraine.

The financial services group released an operational update to end-April on Wednesday saying its financial performance in the period was “satisfactory” despite persistent global supply-chain disruptions, volatility in financial markets in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and catastrophic flooding in KwaZulu-Natal...