WATCH: Sygnia CEO David Hufton on record half-year performance
Business Day TV talks to Sygnia CEO David Hufton
07 June 2022 - 21:41
Sygnia has delivered a record half-year performance, which it says was due to a strong showing by its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and retail business. The firm posted revenue growth of 13% while profit jumped 31.5%. Business Day TV caught up with CEO David Hufton for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
