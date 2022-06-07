×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sygnia CEO David Hufton on record half-year performance

Business Day TV talks to Sygnia CEO David Hufton

07 June 2022 - 21:41
Sygnia CEO David Hufton. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sygnia CEO David Hufton. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sygnia has delivered a record half-year performance, which it says was due to a strong showing by its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and retail business. The firm posted revenue growth of 13% while profit jumped 31.5%. Business Day TV caught up with CEO David Hufton for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Sygnia boasts its highest profit and pays record dividend

The asset manager has reported continued growth of its retail business and continued strong demand for exchange-traded funds
Companies
12 hours ago

WATCH: Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers on the firm’s strategy redirection

Business Day TV talks to De Villiers after Alexforbes posted a 7% rise in annual operating income
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Pioneering cross-border payments in Africa

Michael Avery speaks to Ruhling Herbst, Alastair Tempest and Karen Nadasen
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Strong demand boosts Capital Appreciation

Business Day TV spoke to Capital Appreciation's joint-CEO Brad Sacks
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: How the ETF market fared in May

Business Day TV speaks to CoreShare MD Gareth Stobie
Companies
6 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE gets first listing by a local company in two ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Hulamin’s share price tumbles as takeover deal ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Sygnia boasts its highest profit and pays record ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
While Sandton office letting improves, Rosebank ...
Companies / Property
5.
Renergen eyes $500m loan from US financier for ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.