Tradehold plan is a typical Christo Wiese offer
The tycoon’s UK investment vehicle is transforming itself into an SA property play, with a chunky dividend being proposed. But there’s a catch
09 June 2022 - 05:00
One of the more intriguing corporate actions is playing out in a lesser-known part of serial risk-taker Christo Wiese’s investment universe — low-key property group Tradehold.
Tradehold last month proposed selling its UK property interests and paying a fat special dividend, which has sent its thinly traded shares up about 23%. But there could be more price gains on the cards if new-look Tradehold’s value proposition is unpacked...
