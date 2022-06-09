Money & Investing Tradehold plan is a typical Christo Wiese offer The tycoon’s UK investment vehicle is transforming itself into an SA property play, with a chunky dividend being proposed. But there’s a catch B L Premium

One of the more intriguing corporate actions is playing out in a lesser-known part of serial risk-taker Christo Wiese’s investment universe — low-key property group Tradehold.

Tradehold last month proposed selling its UK property interests and paying a fat special dividend, which has sent its thinly traded shares up about 23%. But there could be more price gains on the cards if new-look Tradehold’s value proposition is unpacked...